dnscheck.tools is a tool to test for dns leaks , DNSSEC validation, and more.

USAGE

Load dnscheck.tools in any web browser to identify your current dns resolvers and check DNSSEC validation.

IP addresses shown on dnscheck.tools are linked to their corresponding info.addr.tools pages.

Advanced

dnscheck.tools is also a full-blown dns resolver test suite!

Form a test by picking options from below. Execute a test by combining options into a hyphen-separated string and making a dns request using that string as a subdomain of go.dnscheck.tools.

Answers are provided for A, AAAA, and TXT requests. Responses are signed with DNSSEC algorithms 13, 14, and 15 by default.

The dnscheck.tools/watch[/xxxxxx] page displays, in real time, dns requests received for subdomains containing the "watch" option and matching random string xxxxxx.

Options

Subdomains may contain (hyphen-separated):

any of: compress - force the use of dns message compression in the response truncate - set the message truncation flag in the response watch - display corresponding requests on the watch page xxxxxx - a random 6-character alphanumeric string, matches requests to a user of the watch page, useful for cache busting



one of: padding[ s ] - unless rate limited, add s bytes of edns0 padding, up to 4000, only to A, AAAA, and TXT responses txtfill[ s ] - unless rate limited, add s bytes of padding as TXT, up to 4000, only to TXT responses



one of: formerr - respond with format error servfail - respond with server failure notimpl - respond with not implemented refused - respond with query refused noreply - do not respond at all



one of: nosig - do not provide any DNSSEC signature in the response badsig - provide an invalid DNSSEC signature in the response expiredsig[ t ] - provide an expired DNSSEC signature in the response, t seconds in the past, defaults to one day



one of: alg13 - use only ECDSA P-256 with SHA-256 when signing the response alg14 - use only ECDSA P-384 with SHA-384 when signing the response alg15 - use only Ed25519 when signing the response



one of: ipv4 - respond only over IPv4 ipv6 - respond only over IPv6



one of: tcp - respond only over TCP udp - respond only over UDP, disable automatic message compression and truncation



Examples