ABOUT

dnscheck.tools is a tool to test for dns leaks, DNSSEC validation, and more.

USAGE

Load dnscheck.tools in any web browser to identify your current dns resolvers and check DNSSEC validation.

IP addresses shown on dnscheck.tools are linked to their corresponding info.addr.tools pages.

Advanced

dnscheck.tools is also a full-blown dns resolver test suite!

Form a test by picking options from below. Execute a test by combining options into a hyphen-separated string and making a dns request using that string as a subdomain of go.dnscheck.tools.

Answers are provided for A, AAAA, and TXT requests. Responses are signed with DNSSEC algorithms 13, 14, and 15 by default.

The dnscheck.tools/watch[/xxxxxx] page displays, in real time, dns requests received for subdomains containing the "watch" option and matching random string xxxxxx.

Options

Subdomains may contain (hyphen-separated):

Examples
CONTACT

On reddit, u/dnschecktool

PRIVACY POLICY

We don't track or care who you are. This site doesn't use cookies. Cheers!

